Vinton leaders ride town's new bus route

VINTON, Va. - Local leaders in Vinton got a firsthand look at the town's new bus route since the routes changed earlier this year.

In january, the town created a new bus loop. It allows Valley Metro riders to stay within town limits without going to the main bus station in downtown Roanoke.

On Monday, council members and the mayor talked with riders to get their take on the changes, which were made after the city conducted two years of research.

"We do want to maintain a good, efficient system, so it's something we're going to be looking at regularly," said Vinton Mayor Brad Grose.

Overall, Vinton leaders said, the feedback from the community has been positive. They also said it's going to take riders a little time to get used to the new bus stops.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.