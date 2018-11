VINTON, Va. - After two and a half years, the Macado's in Vinton is set to open its doors on Tuesday.

According to Vinton town leaders, this is one of the town's most anticipated openings.

In preparation for the grand opening, Macado's has hired 70 people to work in the restaurant.

The restaurant will be housed in the former Vinton library in downtown at 800 East Washington Avenue.

