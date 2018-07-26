Vinton man proves extra lucky by winning $200,000 on Friday the 13th

VINTON, Va. - A Vinton man had a stroke of luck on the unluckiest day of the year - Friday the 13th.

“Friday the 13th is going to be sort of lucky for us from now on,” said Sherry Nunley in reaction to her husband, Danny Nunley, winning $200,000 in Virginia Lottery's Jewel 7s Scratcher game.

Nunley couldn't believe his eyes once he scratched the winning ticket, so he asked his wife to take a second look.

“I don’t think so,” she replied. “We’re not that lucky.”

Nunley is the seventh person to claim the top prize, which means there are three $200,000 tickets still out there.

