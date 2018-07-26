Roanoke

Vinton man proves extra lucky by winning $200,000 on Friday the 13th

Odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 734,400

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

(Courtesy of Virginia Lottery).

VINTON, Va. - A Vinton man had a stroke of luck on the unluckiest day of the year - Friday the 13th. 

“Friday the 13th is going to be sort of lucky for us from now on,” said Sherry Nunley in reaction to her husband, Danny Nunley, winning $200,000 in Virginia Lottery's Jewel 7s Scratcher game. 

Nunley couldn't believe his eyes once he scratched the winning ticket, so he asked his wife to take a second look. 

“I don’t think so,” she replied. “We’re not that lucky.”

Nunley is the seventh person to claim the top prize, which means there are three $200,000 tickets still out there. 

 

 

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.