Vinton man sentenced to 5 years after firing shots at police

VINTON, Va. - A Vinton man who fired multiple shots at officers will spend years behind bars.

Back in August, 64-year-old James Elmer Keaton was in a standoff with officers after he made a 911 call from his home on West Cleveland Ave.

No one spoke during the call, so officers went to check it out as part of standard procedure.

Officers did not fire back, and no one was hurt.

Keaton was found guilty of malicious wounding and three gun charges.

A judge sentenced Keaton to five years in prison with six years of supervised probation. He will be given credit for time served. Once he is released, Keaton will have to pay a fine of $3,136.

The Department of Corrections may also have Keaton go through substance abuse screening and treatment.

