Vinton Motors Co. headed for revitalization

Vinton, Va.- - There may be a potential buyer for a piece of property that's been empty in Vinton for almost a decade.

The Vinton Motor Company site closed in 2008.

Proposed tenants are working with the developers on a design layout and the finances of the leasing terms to bring a new business to the location.



For now, sources are not identifying the natures of the news business, but town leaders are hoping to make an announcement soon.

"Well, it's one of the cornerstones of our downtown. It's a pretty strategic opportunity for us to redevelop and put that type of building to use. It's been vacant for 10 years. It's one of the first things you see when you come into town. So there's a lot of opportunity there," said Richard Peters, assistant town manager

The property was a family-owned car dealership in business for 77 years.

