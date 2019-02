VINTON, Va. - Vinton police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl who they say ran away.

Police say Savannah Nicole Witt was last seen in Vinton at 9 a.m. on Monday.

She is 5'5" and 225 lb. with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call (540) 983-0617.

