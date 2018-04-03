Vinton police investigating after truck crashes into home

VINTON, Va. - Vinton police have a man in custody after they say he drove into a house during a brief chase Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:45 p.m., a Vinton police officer started a traffic stop on a white 1997 Dodge Ram in the 800 block of Morrison Avenue.

The pickup truck instead went west on Morrison Avenue and then continued on Polk Avenue, crossing North Blair Street and crossed through a yard, where it hit a home in the 300 block of Elm Street, according to police.

The driver tried to run away but was arrested.

A second person, a juvenile, also ran away, but later returned to the scene. The juvenile was turned over to a guardian.

Police say there were no injuries related to this incident, which remains under investigation.

Charges are still pending at this time, according to police.

