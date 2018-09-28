Vinton police searching for suspect that ran from officer at a traffic stop

VINTON, Va. - Vinton officers are searching for a suspect who they say ran away from an officer at a traffic stop.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. during a traffic stop Thursday at Gus Nicks Boulevard and Old Vinton Mill Road when the car came to a stop and the suspect got out of the car and took off running.

According to the Vinton Police Department, a perimeter was set up and Roanoke City Police was called in to help, but is no longer at the scene.

A perimeter is no longer set up, and Vinton authorities are still searching the area for the suspect.

Vinton officials say they do not believe this is a threat to the public.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.