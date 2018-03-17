Viral video of Roanoke father making son run to school continuing to gain attention

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke father whose video of his son went viral is still getting international news coverage.

Last week, 10 News brought you the story of Bryan Thornhill. After his 10-year-old son Hayden was kicked off the bus for three days for bullying, Bryan made him run to school as his punishment. Once the video was posted online, it went viral.

We spoke with Bryan Friday to see if things were settling down any -- and the answer is no.

"It's been really inspiring. I never anticipated it to go around the world the way it has, with all the different countries, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, London. Just all around the world, it's been absolutely amazing," said Thornhill.

Bryan was in the 10 News studio for an interview with Australian TV. Bryan said for the most part, the response to his running punishment has been positive.



