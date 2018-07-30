Virginia Appalachian Power customers will see rates drop

ROANOKE, Va. - Starting in August, Appalachian Power customers in Virginia will start seeing a reduced rate thanks to a federal tax change, according to Appalachian Power.

Effective until April 2019, Appalachian Power says the interim rate for residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month will drop by about $4.83, once the interim rate is fully put in place.

When the interim rate is fully implemented, Appalachian Power estimates that a Virginia

residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month will pay about 11.1 cents per kWh (or a total of

$110.67), 17 percent below the national average cost for electricity of almost 13.4 cents per kWh.

The savings Virginians will see is due to a $50 million interim rate reduction associated with the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which reduced the corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent starting on Jan. 1, 2018.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.