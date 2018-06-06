Virginia Blood Services in need of blood donations

SALEM,Va - Summertime brings a problem for blood donations services.

Virginia Blood Services, located in the Lakeside Plaza, is asking community members to donate various blood products in the upcoming summer months.

Over 36% of its regular blood donors are high school and college students, who are now out for the summer.

VSB says to allow 45 minutes to an hour when donating blood, and to hydrate before your appointment.

“We need 400 units a day, to just to maintain our hospitals. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. One in seven who enter the hospital will have to have blood,” said Wensday Tumulak, account manager at Virginia Blood Services.

Virginia Blood Services wants to remind community members that they can donate platelets every two weeks and whole blood every 56 days.



