Virginia Blood Services set to become part of the American Red Cross

ROANOKE, Va. - A change is coming to Virginia Blood Services.

The nonprofit organization will become part of the American Red Cross in early November.

Virginia Blood Services will continue to serve its current hospitals, like Carilion, and communities after the change.

We spoke with a Virginia Blood Services representative about the transition. She said the organization is doing what's in the best interest of the Virginia community as a whole.

"We will continue to work diligently to ensure that the needs of the community are met. And we look forward to partnering with the Red Cross, since they've also had a long history of serving the same communities in Virginia," said Michelle Westbay, marketing director for Virginia Blood Services.

As part of the agreement, the American Red Cross agreed to offer employment to the majority of the Virginia Blood Services employees. Job search and other related assistance will be offered to those who are impacted by the transition.



