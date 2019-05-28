Virginia Museum of Transportation unveils new children's activity room

ROANOKE, Va. - To continue its mission of educating children, the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke built a new children’s activity room, which it unveiled Tuesday.

The room will host education programs and also serve as a playroom for visiting children. Kids can play and also learn about trains, planes and automobiles.

The museum hopes it can help kids learn that transportation careers are important.

“They’re learning and they’re having fun and it’s education,” said Courtney Plaster, the museum’s education director.

A local Boy Scout helped out and Vinton-based Magnets USA made the mural.

