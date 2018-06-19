Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine approved to become a college of Virginia Tech

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia Tech is on a path to integrate the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine as the university's ninth college.

On Tuesday, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges will publicly post its notice of approval for the medical school to become part of the university.

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia notified the university of its final approval of the the integration on June 13. This allows Virginia Tech the ability to award the M.D. degree through the college and puts the medical school under the authority of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

These notifications were the final approvals needed to allow the medical school to officially move into the university on July 1.

The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine accepted its first class of students in 2010 and has since had five graduating classes with a 100 percent match rate to residency.

The Class of 2022 will be the first to enroll and receive their entire education as Virginia Tech's ninth college.

