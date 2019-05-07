Virginia Tech comments on positive impact its growth will have on local communities

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia Tech officials commented Tuesday on the expected impact the university’s growth will have on Roanoke and other surrounding areas.

President Mike Sands was among those who met at Hotel Roanoke with local leaders, who said they want to support the university in any way they can. University representatives gave a presentation to an audience of economic development leaders, city managers and statewide lawmakers.

The discussed the effects of the more than $1 billion package that includes funding for the new Innovation Campus in Northern Virginia and other growth in Blacksburg.

The university wants to get young people in the community involved in the pathway to study technology fields at Virginia Tech, as those fields become more important to the world’s economy.

“At the heart of it, it's about computer science and everything that has emerged from that field, which is no longer just a solitary discipline. Now it's pervasive,” Sands said.

Virginia Tech officials also said research at the university will drive technology innovation

and start new companies in the New River and Roanoke valleys.

Sands said the university has dozens of people working right now on all the aspects of the new Northern Virginia campus.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.