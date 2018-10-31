Virginia Varsity has big plans for Franklin Road building

ROANOKE, Va. - New life is coming to a longtime landmark in Roanoke.

Virginia Varsity is under contract to buy the Graves-Humphreys building on Franklin Road.

The self-storage and moving company is expanding, with plans to renovate the property near River's Edge. Staff members say a new structure will also be built behind the building that includes a four-story storage facility and apartments.

Staff members say after years of success, they wanted to move closer to downtown, in an area that is constantly growing.

"We just feel like it's a wonderful location, and we're so excited to bring life back to it, where it comes alive with all these different uses," said John Lugar, president and owner of Virginia Varsity Transfer and Virginia Varsity Storage.

The contract should be finalized early next year, and construction will start soon after.



