Virginia Western adds new agriculture degree program

ROANOKE, Va. - A new degree program at Virginia Western Community College will focus on one of the world's oldest systems.

The new agriculture program applies next-century technology to current-day farming. Students can earn an associate degree and then transfer to Ferrum College or other schools to get a bachelor's.

School leaders unveiled the program Thursday afternoon. State Agriculture Secretary Bettina Ring was on hand for the announcement.

"It's not plows and cows. It's a lot of technology it's a lot of engaging scientific work that is really challenging but very meaningful because our end goal is to provide a healthier lifestyle for our citizens," Virginia Western Community College School of STEM Dean Amy White said.

The first classes will enroll this fall. The school hopes to enroll two dozen students to start.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.