Virginia's Blue Ridge proposes wayfinding signs for the Roanoke region

ROANOKE, Va. - New direction signs may be coming to help people get around Virginia's Blue Ridge.

The wayfinding signs would go up on roadways and also on sidewalks across the Roanoke region. The signs would let people know they're in Virginia's Blue Ridge and point them in the direction of popular attractions, even if they're on the other end of town. Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge said the signs will help everyone embrace the budding regional brand.

"When people come into an area, perhaps one they've never been to before, they are looking for specific attractions or food opportunities," Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge President Landon Howard said. "So what we've done is we've conveniently identified to them not only electronically, but also with the signage."

Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge hopes to fund the project through a public-private partnership. Its leadersx` said we are still a few years away from signage going up, but right now they are hitting the pavement presenting the plans to all the local leaders.

