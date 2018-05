ROANOKE, Va. - After only four months, Virginia's Museum of Transportation is parting ways with an executive director.

Lisa Spahr took the position in January.

According to the board of directors, operations at the museum will not be affected by the departure.

Deputy Director Don Moser will take over day-to-day duties with assistance from the board.

Spahr replaced Bev Fitzpatrick in the position after he retired.

