Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge gets $50,000 grant for new marketing campaign

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia's Blue Ridge is one of only six recipients to receive a $50,000 grant to market the region.

The grant will help to implement a new comprehensive “Rails, Trails and Ales” marketing campaign.

The idea is to enhance efforts to bring in visitors to outdoor attractions using a unique promotional tracking software.

President Landon Howard of Virginia’s Blue Ridge is hoping to build on the brand as a metro-mountain destination.

“We are targeting northern Virginia and the DC area and encouraging people to come down here to experience all that we have, including the beautiful mountains,” Howard said.

Howard said this is the biggest grant the group has received from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

