Volunteers for Community School's Strawberry Festival bake 10,000 strawberry shortcakes for big day

ROANOKE,Va. - Preparations for making strawberry shortcakes are underway for the 38th annual Community Schools Strawberry festival.

Over 60 volunteers worked all day to reach their goal of baking 10,000 homemade shortcakes.

The festival, of which WSLS 10 is a proud sponsor, is the community school's largest fundraiser, with over 400 volunteers to help put it together.

Nicole Cooper, strawberry festival coordinator, tells 10 News that all supplies used for the event were donated by different organizations in the community.

"Again, we are an independent school, so the money is important for creating financial aid and creating programs for our teachers and for making our school a better place," said Cooper.

For the first time, strawberry shortcake to-go kits will be available for people who cannot make it to the festival, which runs from May 4-5 in Elmwood Park.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.