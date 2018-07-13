Volunteers help keep 'Home for Good' project on schedule

ROANOKE, Va. - Volunteers are working hard to make sure this year's "Home for Good" project stays on schedule, and volunteers from one of this year's sponsors worked to make that happen Thursday.

Volunteers with HHHunt, a regional real estate development and management company, spent the day tidying up the home's front porch, cleaning the kitchen and bathrooms and installing blinds.

HHHunt volunteers said it's important to be involved in the community.

"At the end of the day, the community keeps us going, so if it wasn't for the community, there really wouldn't be any HHHunt community here in Roanoke," said Tim Sandidge with HHHunt.

The "Home for Good" home dedication is set for July 20.

