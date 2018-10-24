Volunteers needed for Explore Park river cleanup day

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va.- - Right now, you'll likely see trash along the Roanoke River at Explore Park. There's anything from bags in trees to bottles, pieces of furniture and tires. Scott Ramsburg said they'll need some help cleaning it all up.

"We're calling for volunteers. This could be individuals or groups to come out here and help us pick up a couple of miles we have along here at the Explore Park," said Ramsburg, parks, recreation and tourism.

The trash and debris came downstream during the recent flooding of the Roanoke River. Explore Park is branding itself as an outdoor destination, and Ramsburg said garbage is not something the county wants to leave for anyone to see.

"It's so important to not only the recreation, but the environmental health of our region," said Ramsburg.

Tools, bags and other supplies will be provided for volunteers to pick up the trash and restore the areas around the Roanoke River.

The river cleanup is from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m on Saturday, Nov. 17. Lunch is included. You can register here or by calling 540-777-6340.





