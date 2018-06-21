Volunteers serve to celebrate United Way's Day of Action

ROANOKE, Va. - Dozens of volunteers banded together to celebrate United Way's Annual Day of Action.

More than 150 volunteers were paired with nonprofit agencies across the Roanoke Valley that needed their help. One group of volunteers spent time at the Raleigh Court Head Start Center doing interactive educational activities with kids. Volunteers also helped repair and clean bikes at the West End Center and some helped organize food donations at Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

United Way of the Roanoke Valley staffers say the day is about helping the community and showing they care. The kids they helped enjoyed the day, too.

"Playing with my teachers, playing with my friends, playing with cars, playing with dinosaurs," said Anabelle Bradshaw, 4 years old.

"Every little bit helps and every little bit counts. It's important that people know what's going on in the community and know that people really are here to help and that everybody really does care about each other," said Jeff Collignon, vice president of resource development for United Way of the Roanoke Valley.

United Way of the Roanoke Valley partnered with Hands On Blue Ridge to help connect volunteers and agencies for the day.



