Volunteers take action to help Roanoke Valley nonprofits

ROANOKE, Va. - On Friday, dozens of volunteers helped out nonprofits in the Roanoke area for the United Way's Day of Action.

One of the nonprofits was the Child Health Investment Partnership, or CHIP, of Roanoke Valley, which coordinates health care for pregnant moms and families with children under age 7.

Volunteers washed, folded and sorted donated clothes, cleaned toys and did some gardening and yardwork.

"Having community come together and make this happen for an organization that's helping over 400 families in poverty is a true gift," said Robin Haldiman, the CEO of CHIP.

Other volunteers built fences for child care centers and sorted donations at the Rescue Mission.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.