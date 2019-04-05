Volunteers will clean up trash all over the Roanoke Valley this Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - Adults and kids will put on their gloves and get to work picking up trash all over the Roanoke Valley on Saturday morning.

It's part of the Clean Valley Council's Clean Valley Day, where individuals and groups volunteer for an annual spring cleanup to keep our area beautiful.

Volunteers can register here to clean a specific site. They will be provided with gloves and trash bags if they do not have their own.

The locations are all over Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem, Vinton, and Botetourt County. The cleanups are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon. Explore Park's cleanup will be followed by lunch and children's activities.

Here is a map of the various cleanup spots. Red pins indicate sites that need a team, and blue pins have a team assigned.

