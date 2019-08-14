VOTE: Local after-prom event could win $25,000 grant from State Farm

ROANOKE, Va. - A local group planning an after-prom event could win $25,000, but they need your help!

State Farm Neighborhood Assist selected The After Prom Grand Finale event as a Top 200 Finalist.

To vote, click here. Anyone voting is allowed to vote up to 10 times per day. Voting ends on Aug. 23 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. You must be 18 and have a valid email address to vote.

The YOVASO Advisory Board sponsors this event, which it says is not an after-prom party at all but an incentivized event at the end of the school year celebrating high school juniors and seniors across Southwest Virginia who stayed until the end of their school’s after-prom party.

Students who stay until the end of their school's after-prom party are entered to win the grand prize: a brand-new car donated by First Team of Roanoke.

Because First Team donates the entire cost of the car, this $25,000 grant would help pay for the annual After Prom Grand Finale event.

The group says this annual event, which relies on donations and grants, saves lives.

The Advisory Board Chair says that in the past 31 years of this event, none of the participating schools have lost a student to a drug- or alcohol-related driving accident.

The group estimates over 85,000 lives have been saved in the last 31 years. This year, more than 5,251 students from 40 high schools across Southwest Virginia made it home safely to their families after one of the biggest and most dangerous nights of their young lives.

Youth of Virginia Speak Out, or YOVASO, is a statewide, peer-to-peer advocacy program that empowers teenagers to work toward the prevention of their number one killer: motor vehicle crashes.

If the YOVASO Advisory Board is chosen, it will receive the $25,000 grant at the end of October.

