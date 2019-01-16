Vote for next card designs for libraries in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. - You can decide the next library card design for libraries in the Roanoke Valley. There were several designs picked as finalists for the Youth Milestone Library Card design contest.

Voting is open at any library in Roanoke city, Salem and Botetourt County. The designs were selected from a variety of artists of all ages using their original artwork.

You can also vote online until Jan. 31. The winners will be announced and displayed at the Taubman from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. Guests will get to see and crawl through a life-size pop-up book, created by Collete Fu. There will be craft activities and storytime during that time, as well.

https://goo.gl/forms/SFUR54JzbNtMrPB73

