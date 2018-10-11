Voter registration ends Monday in Virginia for mid-term elections, here is how you can register

ROANOKE, Va. - There are only five days left to register to vote for the mid-term elections. Roanoke’s registrar's office says they've seen an uptick in voter registration for first time voters.

Officials say it’s because of the increase in third party voter registration drives and events. Almost two thousand more people are registered than on an average year.

“They can do it the old fashion way on paper in our office. The post office and libraries all have applications and they can also do it at the DMV or online to elections. Virginia . Gov,” said Andrew Cochran, director of elections and general registrar for Roanoke city.

You have until Oct. 15th at five to register in person and until midnight if you're registering online.



