Waist-high water traps drivers in Roanoke County during flash flood

Flash flooding throughout the Roanoke Valley caused road closures Tuesday night, including at the intersection of Wonju Street and Franklin Road.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Five people in Roanoke County had to be rescued Tuesday night during flash flooding.

No one was hurt and they are all safe now, according to police.

There was waist-high water in some areas. Police are again reminding drivers of the mantra "turn around, don't drown."

A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, according to the National Weather Service.

There are no active road closures in Roanoke County on Wednesday morning.

Here are the locations of the rescues:

- Ogden Road near Pebble Creek Apartments

- Ogden Road at Colonial Avenue

- Ogden Road at Electric Road

- Penn Forest Boulevard at Starkey Road

- Electric Road in Oak Grove area

