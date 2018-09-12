Waist-high water traps drivers in Roanoke County during flash flood

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Five people in Roanoke County had to be rescued Tuesday night during flash flooding.
No one was hurt and they are all safe now, according to police.
There was waist-high water in some areas. Police are again reminding drivers of the mantra "turn around, don't drown."
A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, according to the National Weather Service.
There are no active road closures in Roanoke County on Wednesday morning.
Here are the locations of the rescues:
- Ogden Road near Pebble Creek Apartments
- Ogden Road at Colonial Avenue
- Ogden Road at Electric Road
- Penn Forest Boulevard at Starkey Road
- Electric Road in Oak Grove area
