Walkers, donors, volunteers put on walking shoes to help fight heart disease

ROANOKE, Va. - Walkers, donors and volunteers put on their walking shoes to help fight heart disease and stroke at Rivers Edge Park on Saturday.

The 25th anniversary of the Roanoke Regional Heart Walk featured a 1- and 4-mile courses.

This event served as a fun way to improve your health while honoring those who have been affected by heart disease, stroke or congenital heart defects.

The American Heart Association encourages everyone to make a commitment to move more, raise your heart rate with regular exercise and be healthy for good.

