Want to be a Roanoke County supervisor? Write an essay!

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Have you ever wanted to help govern Roanoke County? Now's your chance!

With Joe McNamara being elected to Virginia's House of Delegates, his seat in the Windsor Hills Magisterial District is now vacant.

The county is asking those who live in the district to submit to the chief deputy clerk a 300-word essay on why you want to be a Roanoke County supervisor and why you feel you are qualified to serve.

Essays are due by Nov. 18.

Whoever is selected will hold office until a special election in November 2019. The winner of that election will serve the remainder of McNamara's term, which expires Dec. 31, 2021.

Essays can be submitted to Chief Deputy Clerk Deborah Jacks at djacks@roanokecountyva.gov or mailed to 5204 Bernard Drive, Roanoke, VA 24018.

Below is a map of Roanoke County's magisterial districts. About 18,000 people live in each district

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.