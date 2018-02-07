Wasena Skate Park to be demolished;fundraiser for new one is underway

ROANOKE, Va. - “We will need to find a new location for it,” said Michael Clark, director of park and reaction. “The type of amenities in the skate park are wooden structures they are not durable. So whatever replacement we get we want it to be long-lasting.”

Clark says that the building a new park could cost up to half-million dollars, which is a concern for the Roanoke Skate Park Initiative.



“Just trying to raise this large amount of money that this project this size needs is the biggest obstacle,” said Keri Garrnett, executive director of Roanoke Skate Park Initiative .



Ryan Picklesimer has been coming to Wasena Skate Park since it first opened.

He is worried about the future of the park with the upcoming demolition of the Wasena Bridge.

"The bridges are broken down a little bit and from what I understand the Wasena Bridge is going to be torn down soon and the skate park will be gone as well,” said Picklesimer.



Ryan and others are in support of the Roanoke Skate Park Initiative's efforts to raise money to renovate the park.

Initially the nonprofit needed to raise $20,000 that the city would match, but this will change now that the bridge will be demolished.

There is no timetable for when construction on a new skate park could start. The Parks and Recreation Department is asking for public input during the planning process.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.