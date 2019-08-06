Local police chiefs announce gun safety strategies

ROANOKE, Va. - Local police chiefs are expected to make an announcement Tuesday morning on strategies for promoting gun safety.

Police chiefs from Roanoke County, the city of Roanoke, Salem and Vinton will be hosting a press conference to announce strategies for promoting firearms safety, citizen education, and public outreach as part of the National Night Out events happening in our community.

The press conference is expected to start at 10 a.m. from the Mill Mountain Star parking lot.



