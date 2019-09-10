WATCH: Man's interrogation leads to his confession of Bent Mountain triple murder

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Watch as Roanoke County officers interrogate Trevor Charles after his arrest in June 2018.

The 19-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday morning to murdering three people on Bent Mountain last year.

During the interrogation, he refers to murder victims Miranda Trump, Brandon Dekle and Cole Kennedy as his friends.

Charles pleaded guilty to all six counts against him and will serve three life sentences, plus 13 years.

He pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder, two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.