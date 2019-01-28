Water line accidentally cut by construction crews at Cave Spring High School Monday

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A water line was accidentally cut Monday during construction at Cave Spring High School, according to Chuck Lionberger, with Roanoke County Public Schools.

The break cut water service to the modular campus, where students will attend classes until construction in the main building is finished. Restrooms did not have running water, but food services were not impacted.

Monday was the first day of classes at the modular campus after delays due to construction and weather.

According to Lionberger, water service was restored within a couple of hours.

