Water main break causes traffic jam at busy Roanoke intersection

ROANOKE, Va. - Drivers near Rivers Edge Park dealt with delays and detours because of a water main break.

The Western Virginia Water Authority says a pipe burst near Franklin Road just north of the Roanoke River at about 11 a.m. Wednesday. They have not determined the cause of the main break, although rain, cold temperatures and ongoing construction on the Franklin Avenue Bridge could be factors.

Crews shut down a portion of the street and closed off Brandon Avenue's turn lanes toward the affected area. The latter led to traffic backups on Brandon Avenue.

WVWA says the break did not have lasting affects on nearby homes or businesses. However, they said work to repair the broken pipe would likely continue throughout Wednesday evening.

Traffic patterns are expected to return to normal by Thursday morning's commute.

