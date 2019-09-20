'We have a crisis': Dozens gather for climate protest in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Dozens of people in Roanoke made their thoughts on climate change heard Friday afternoon.

People gathered at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Roanoke.

They held signs, waved flags and sang songs.

This was part of a worldwide effort Friday to bring attention to climate change.

The church's board president, Bob Egbert, said there are two things he hopes people take away from the event.

"First is personal action: using less fossil fuel, and there's a multitude of ways to do that," Egbert said. "Then there's community action. Lobby your legislators. Tell them that this is excruciatingly important to you."

The church plans to hold a smaller event Oct. 27.

