Weekend road closures for downtown Roanoke St. Patrick's Day celebration

ROANOKE, Va. - Expect some streets in Downtown Roanoke to be closed this weekend due to St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

On Friday from noon until midnight the following streets will be closed for the Martin's St. Pat's Block Party:

Luck Avenue between 1st Street SW and 2nd Street SW

On Saturday from 5 a.m. to midnight the following streets will be closed for Martin's St. Pat's Block Party:

1st street between Church Avenue and Franklin Road

On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. the following streets will be closed for the Shamrock Festival:

Salem Avenue, between Williamson Road and Jefferson Street

Market Street, between Norfolk Avenue and Campbell Avenue

Wall Street, between Salem Avenue and Campbell Avenue

Jefferson Street, between Salem Avenue and Campbell Avenue

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the following streets will be closed for the Freedom First St. Patrick's Day Parade:

Jefferson Street, between Salem Avenue and Williamson Road

Campbell Avenue, between 1st Street and Williamson Road

Franklin Road, between 1st Street and Williamson Road

Elm Avenue, between 1st Street and Williamson Road

Albemarle Avenue, between 1st Street and Williamson Road

On Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the following streets will be closed due to the Shamrock Hill 5K & 10K Run:

Shenandoah Avenue westbound, between Williamson Rd and 15th St NW

Centre Avenue eastbound, between 12th ST NW and 15th ST NW

Gainsboro Road southbound, between Orange Avenue and Loudon Avenue

Henry Street southbound, between Wells Avenue and Centre Avenue

Loudon Avenue, between Gainsboro Road and Henry Street

Jefferson Street, between Patton Avenue and Shenandoah Avenue

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.