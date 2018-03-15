Weekend road closures for downtown Roanoke St. Patrick's Day celebration

ROANOKE, Va. - Expect some streets in Downtown Roanoke to be closed this weekend due to St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
On Friday from noon until midnight the following streets will be closed for the Martin's St. Pat's Block Party:
- Luck Avenue between 1st Street SW and 2nd Street SW
On Saturday from 5 a.m. to midnight the following streets will be closed for Martin's St. Pat's Block Party:
- 1st street between Church Avenue and Franklin Road
On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. the following streets will be closed for the Shamrock Festival:
- Salem Avenue, between Williamson Road and Jefferson Street
- Market Street, between Norfolk Avenue and Campbell Avenue
- Wall Street, between Salem Avenue and Campbell Avenue
- Jefferson Street, between Salem Avenue and Campbell Avenue
On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the following streets will be closed for the Freedom First St. Patrick's Day Parade:
- Jefferson Street, between Salem Avenue and Williamson Road
- Campbell Avenue, between 1st Street and Williamson Road
- Franklin Road, between 1st Street and Williamson Road
- Elm Avenue, between 1st Street and Williamson Road
- Albemarle Avenue, between 1st Street and Williamson Road
On Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the following streets will be closed due to the Shamrock Hill 5K & 10K Run:
- Shenandoah Avenue westbound, between Williamson Rd and 15th St NW
- Centre Avenue eastbound, between 12th ST NW and 15th ST NW
- Gainsboro Road southbound, between Orange Avenue and Loudon Avenue
- Henry Street southbound, between Wells Avenue and Centre Avenue
- Loudon Avenue, between Gainsboro Road and Henry Street
- Jefferson Street, between Patton Avenue and Shenandoah Avenue
