Weird Al to perform in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - "Weird Al" Yankovic is coming to Roanoke next year.

Weird Al is set to bring his Strings Attached tour to the Berglund Center on Tuesday, June 25. The comedy and rock show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Weird Al is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history. He's earned four Grammys and is well-known for songs like "White and Nerdy," "Amish Paradise," "Eat It," and "Like a Surgeon."

Tickets start at $39, with VIP tickets available for $279. They go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets online. If you'd rather avoid the fees, you can buy tickets in person at the box office during business hours.

