Well known local pastor Rev.Charles Fuller leaves legacy behind amid passing

ROANOKE,Va. - Rev. Charles Fuller was known for his fatherly preaching style and warm demeanor all throughout the region.

“I don't think we can even understand the impact he has had, said Joy Fuller, the late minister's daughter-in-law.

Before retiring in 1999, Fuller pastored First Baptist Church for close to 40 years and his legacy will continue to live on through his family.

“My husband is into missions and his grandson is, too. So there are generations that are following him that will carry on the same message that he carried,” Joy Fuller said.

“Maybe in a different style and different manner but it's the same message.”

Charles Fuller embraced a unique way of getting his message out during that time.

He ministered through radio and television sermons almost every day, 60 seconds at a time, with his "God's Minute."

He soon became a well-known face and was able to create one of the largest churches in the Roanoke Valley during his tenure.

Many in the community still remember his impactful words and Joy Fuller believes these would be some of his words to live by: “Jesus is the best thing that could ever happen to a person, and he would say love a lot, forgive a lot, show grace and walk in mercy.”

The viewing will take place from 2-4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church. The memorial will be held on at noon on Friday.



