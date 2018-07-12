Wendy Bowling memorial golf tournament presents checks to animal groups

ROANOKE, Va.- - Nearly $5,000 was raised during recent local fundraiser to help animals in need. Following a memorial golf tournament and pet adoption held last month, the $4,737 was presented the check to the Roanoke Valley SPCA and Angels of Assisi.

Wendy Bowling, the inspiration for the event, rescued and cared for several animals in her lifetime. The SPCA will use the money for pet medical needs.

"We ready all pets prior to adoption and enable them to be spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines before they do get adopted. So this money will be a huge help," said Denise Hayes, SPCA.

Thirteen pets were adopted during the tournament..



