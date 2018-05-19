Wet weather causes problems across all of Southwest Virginia

10 News was all across the viewing area Friday keeping up with the wet weather that pummeled our region. We've seen everything from washouts to building collapses and flooded cars too.

Martinsville provided us with the most dramatic scenes Friday.

A 30' by 40' part of the roof collapsed at Rose's department store, leaving six inches of water across the entire floor. The subsequent broken sprinkler pipe that followed made things worse, but thankfully only two people received minor injuries.

Just up the road from Rose's, water ripped out half of Sam Lions Trail. The pressure of all that rain left a massive gouge where pavement and earth should be. And near the Walmart, a Prius went for a swim as the water just rose too quickly to escape.

In Roanoke County, a home was knocked off its foundation, ending up in the front yard. Everyone made it out safe, and now family and friends are trying to raise $500,000 to help out.

:It's devastating to see somebody lose their entire house, and he's self employed and so all of his work equipment is in the house," Grace Family Church Pastor Tommy FiGart said. "We're rallying together as a church and hoping the valley will come together with us as well to raise some money to help them get a fresh start."

In Franklin County, mud slid down the hill piling up more than a foot high at a Mountain Valley Pipeline worksite off Cahas Mountain Road. MVP Officials said it was an "unusual case," but neighbors were fired up.

"At what point in time are they going to say we're done, we're not going to come out anymore, we're just going to leave it like it is," Boones Mill resident Wendell Flora said.

The right lane remains closed on U.S. 460 Westbound just past Narrows in Giles County. A 20 to 30 ton boulder came crashing down, blocking the road. VDOT crews must wait until the rain stops and the soil dries out before they can crush it up and haul it away.

