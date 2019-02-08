What to do when your teen won't talk to you

Some kids go from telling you everything to barely talking. Experts have some advice on what to do when your teen doesn't want to talk to you.

Dr. Vanessa Jensen, a pediatric psychologist, recommends asking in different ways.

Instead of just asking, "How was your day?" ask about something specific, such as how a certain test went or how their best friend is doing. By being more specific, it lets them know you are paying attention.

Dr. Jensen says most teens begin to "pull away" during puberty.

Try difficult or sensitive conversations in the car.

"If you think about it, a tough conversation, if I'm staring at you, and you're staring at me, and I'm embarrassed, I'm less likely to give you the whole story," Dr. Jensen says. "If we're driving and I can't see your face, to see your mom or dad eyes are getting really big, and your face is getting red, and you're getting angry, I, the teen, am more likely to keep talking."

Dr. Jensen says even if your teen doesn't want advice, just be there to listen.

Karen Pillis, Family Service of Roanoke Valley Youth Development director, says parents need to help their teens build resiliency.

When teens develop resilience, they have the skills and traits needed to overcome any issues instead of becoming depressed or turning to negative coping mechanisms or risky behaviors.

Pillis says ways to build resilience include:

- Nurturing strong relationships with other caring adults (teachers, coaches, faith leaders, neighbors, mentors) in your child’s life, encouraging positive friendships with peers and loving relationships with family members

- Supporting your child volunteering and helping others

- Giving your child opportunities to build self-confidence and a positive self-view by engaging in sports, club and other healthy risks.

- Role model setting goals, taking care of yourself, finding the humor in life and accepting change as a part of life.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.