What to pack in your emergency kit, according to American Red Cross

ROANOKE, Va. - The American Red Cross is preparing for the hurricane and is asking residents to be prepared too.

Red Cross officials are working with state and local partners to gather resources for hurricane relief.

The Red Cross is also encouraging residents to prepare with an emergency kit. That kit can include:

Non-perishable food and water.

Flashlights with extra batteries.

A cellphone and a battery pack for charging.

A first-aid kit.

A waterproof bag for important documents.

Emergency blankets.

Extra cash.

A multipurpose tool.

Sanitation and personal hygiene items.

A map of the area.

"We encourage everybody to make a kit. Make a plan for your family and be informed. Be aware of what's happening in the weather and also listen to your local officials," said Jackie Grant, executive director of the American Red Cross Roanoke and New River Valley.

Grant said the Red Cross is also getting volunteers prepared to respond, depending on where exactly the hurricane hits hardest.





