What you can do to help increase survival chances if caught in a mass shooting

ROANOKE, Va. - Three mass shootings within the last few weeks has many people thinking about what they would do if they found themselves in the middle of one.

Video of the events that come out in the aftermath show people running everywhere in chaos with not a lot of time to figure out what's going on.

There is no way to gaurentee your survival if someone with a gun with the intention of killing as many people as possible comes where you are. But there are ways to increase your chances of survival by acting quickly and staying calm and it starts before you even know there's a threat around you.

Security video from Dayton early Sunday morning showed dozens of people running for their lives from a gunman looking to kill. In these moments, they made split second decisions on what to do.

Rick Morrison is a retired Roanoke City Police Captain and now owns his own law enforcement consulting firm. He believes in the run, hide, fight method but said always being aware of your surroundings is step one.

"There is evil out there, and I think one of the best ways to at least help combat it is just to be observant and be aware of your surroundings," Morrison said. "You're always looking for where is my avenue of escape at, where are the exits at? Where are other areas that I can go to if something does happen, where can I go to that will be safer than where I am at right now?"

If something were to happen, you could find a place to hide or as last resort fight for your life. But Morrison said you should always try to fun as soon as you sense danger.

"Get your family, your loved ones, and run away from it, evacuate that area as best as you can, as far as you can. Once your safe call 911, report what you've seen," Morrison said.

But he added that people should not confuse observant with paranoia and that people can not live their lives in constant fear. In these next few days he hopes police departments across the country will have this exact conversation with the people they serve.

"Anytime that the community can step up and step out of their comfort zone, and become participants in their own safety, that's the win. So I would encourage police departments across the country to train and empower, and educate your citizens," Morrison said.

The Department of Homeland Security has more resources on these methods and others to help increase your chances of survival.

