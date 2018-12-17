Wheels for Hope delivers bikes to North Carolina students in need

SALEM, Va. - A church in Salem has delivered more than 300 bikes to North Carolina kids in need.

CommUNITY Church started Wheels for Hope last year when it donated 1,000 bikes to children in Houston.

This year, the church collected 330 bikes for students at J.T. Barber Elementary School in New Bern, North Carolina -- an area hit hard by Hurricane Florence. Members of the church traveled to North Carolina this weekend and delivered the bikes during a school assembly Monday.

The church's pastor says none of this would have been possible without the support of the community.



