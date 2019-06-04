Where kids can eat free this summer

ROANOKE, Va. - While most children look forward to summer vacation, for others, it can mean going hungry. Thousands of kids in our area depend on free or reduced breakfasts and lunches during the school year.

To help close the gap and make sure children have adequate food, Feeding America Southwest Virginia is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

These meals will be provided for free on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

Adams Marke Mobile Home Community (Montgomery County)

Dates: June 10 through August 13

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Lunch (11:30 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.) and afternoon snack (12:15 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

Apple Ridge Farm (Floyd County)

Dates: June 10 through June 14

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Breakfast (9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.) and lunch (noon - 1:30 p.m.)

Ashton Heights (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 5 through August 16

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Lunch (2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.)

Belmont Branch Library (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 5 through August 17

Days: Monday through Saturday

Meals: Breakfast (10 a.m. – noon) and lunch (1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Boys & Girls Club 9th Street (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 10 through August 9

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Breakfast (8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.) and lunch (noon – 1 p.m.)

Boys and Girls Club at Eastern Montgomery High School (Montgomery County)

Dates: June 10 through June 14

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Breakfast (8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.) and lunch 11:30 a.m. - noon)

Boys and Girls Club at Shawsville Middle School (Montgomery County)

Dates: June 17 through August 1

Days: Monday through Thursday

Meals: Breakfast (8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.) and lunch (noon – 12:30 p.m.)

Christiansburg Aquatic Center (Christiansburg)

Dates: June 10 through August 2

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Breakfast (7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.) and afternoon snack (2:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.)

Community Arts Reach Summer Camp (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 17 through June 28

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Breakfast (9:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.) and lunch (noon - 12:30 p.m.)

Gainsboro Library (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 5 through August 17

Days: Monday through Saturday

Meals: Lunch (noon – 2 p.m.) and afternoon snack (2 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

Garden of Prayer #7 Vision of Faith Ministries (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 5 through August 16

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Breakfast (8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

Greenvale School (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 17 through July 26

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Afternoon snack (2:30 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.)

Kids Soar (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 17 through July 26

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Afternoon snack (2:10 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.) and dinner (5 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.)

Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball Camp (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 6 through July 25

Days: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday

Meals: Dinner (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Main Library (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 5 through August 17

Days: Monday through Saturday

Meals: Lunch (noon – 1 p.m.) and afternoon snack (3 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

Meadowbrook Library (Montgomery County)

Dates: June 11 through August 8

Days: Tuesday through Thursday

Meals: Morning snack (10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) and afternoon snack (2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

Melrose Adventist Child Development Center (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 5 through August 16

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Afternoon snack (2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.) and dinner (4:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Minnick Schools Roanoke (Roanoke County)

Dates: June 10 through July 18

Days: Monday through Thursday

Meals: Breakfast (9:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m. – noon)

Oak Forest Mobile Home Community (Montgomery County)

Dates: June 10 through August 13

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Lunch (1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.) and afternoon snack (1:45 p.m. - 2 p.m.)

Presbyterian Community Center Pathways (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 25 through August 1

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Breakfast (9:45 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.) and lunch (noon – 12:30 p.m.)

Prices Fork Connections Summer Program with VT YMCA (Montgomery County)

Dates: June 10 through August 13

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Lunch (noon - 1 p.m.) and afternoon snack (2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.)

Project Phoenix (Lynchburg)

Dates: June 5 through August 13

Days: Monday through Saturday

Meals: Breakfast (9:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.) and lunch (noon – 12:30 p.m.)

Raleigh Court Library (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 5 through August 17

Days: Monday through Saturday

Meals: Breakfast (10 a.m. – 11 a.m.) and lunch (noon – 1 p.m.)

St. John’s Episcopal Church- Community Youth Program (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 17 through July 25

Days: Monday through Thursday

Meals: Snack (2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.) and dinner (6 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Stuart Baptist Church (Patrick County)

Dates: July 1 through July 25

Days: Monday through Thursday

Meals: Breakfast (9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m. – noon)

TAP (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 5 through August 16

Days: Tuesday and Thursday

Meals: Dinner (6 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Tinker Creek Apartments (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 5 through August 16

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Lunch (1:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.)

The June Bug Center (Floyd County)

Dates: June 3 through July 19

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Morning snack (11 a.m. - noon) and afternoon snack (3 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

VA Premiere Neighborhood Health Center (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 5 through August 14

Days: Wednesday

Meals: Morning snack (9 a.m. - 10 a.m.) and lunch (11 a.m. - noon)

Vinton Library (Roanoke County)

Dates: June 1 through August 11

Days: Monday through Sunday

Meals: Breakfast (10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.) and dinner (5 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Youth HQ @ Goodwill (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 10 through August 16

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Breakfast (8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.) and lunch (12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.)

Williamson Road Library (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 5 through August 17

Days: Monday through Saturday

Meals: Breakfast (10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.) and lunch (1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.