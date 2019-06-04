Where kids can eat free this summer

ROANOKE, Va. - While most children look forward to summer vacation, for others, it can mean going hungry. Thousands of kids in our area depend on free or reduced breakfasts and lunches during the school year.
To help close the gap and make sure children have adequate food, Feeding America Southwest Virginia is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
These meals will be provided for free on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:
Adams Marke Mobile Home Community (Montgomery County)
Dates: June 10 through August 13
Days: Monday through Friday
Meals: Lunch (11:30 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.) and afternoon snack (12:15 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.)
Apple Ridge Farm (Floyd County)
Dates: June 10 through June 14
Days: Monday through Friday
Meals: Breakfast (9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.) and lunch (noon - 1:30 p.m.)
Ashton Heights (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 5 through August 16
Days: Monday through Friday
Meals: Lunch (2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.)
Belmont Branch Library (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 5 through August 17
Days: Monday through Saturday
Meals: Breakfast (10 a.m. – noon) and lunch (1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)
Boys & Girls Club 9th Street (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 10 through August 9
Days: Monday through Friday
Meals: Breakfast (8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.) and lunch (noon – 1 p.m.)
Boys and Girls Club at Eastern Montgomery High School (Montgomery County)
Dates: June 10 through June 14
Days: Monday through Friday
Meals: Breakfast (8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.) and lunch 11:30 a.m. - noon)
Boys and Girls Club at Shawsville Middle School (Montgomery County)
Dates: June 17 through August 1
Days: Monday through Thursday
Meals: Breakfast (8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.) and lunch (noon – 12:30 p.m.)
Christiansburg Aquatic Center (Christiansburg)
Dates: June 10 through August 2
Days: Monday through Friday
Meals: Breakfast (7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.) and afternoon snack (2:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.)
Community Arts Reach Summer Camp (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 17 through June 28
Days: Monday through Friday
Meals: Breakfast (9:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.) and lunch (noon - 12:30 p.m.)
Gainsboro Library (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 5 through August 17
Days: Monday through Saturday
Meals: Lunch (noon – 2 p.m.) and afternoon snack (2 p.m. - 4 p.m.)
Garden of Prayer #7 Vision of Faith Ministries (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 5 through August 16
Days: Monday through Friday
Meals: Breakfast (8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)
Greenvale School (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 17 through July 26
Days: Monday through Friday
Meals: Afternoon snack (2:30 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.)
Kids Soar (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 17 through July 26
Days: Monday through Friday
Meals: Afternoon snack (2:10 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.) and dinner (5 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.)
Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball Camp (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 6 through July 25
Days: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday
Meals: Dinner (6 p.m. - 8 p.m.)
Main Library (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 5 through August 17
Days: Monday through Saturday
Meals: Lunch (noon – 1 p.m.) and afternoon snack (3 p.m. - 4 p.m.)
Meadowbrook Library (Montgomery County)
Dates: June 11 through August 8
Days: Tuesday through Thursday
Meals: Morning snack (10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.) and afternoon snack (2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.)
Melrose Adventist Child Development Center (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 5 through August 16
Days: Monday through Friday
Meals: Afternoon snack (2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.) and dinner (4:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
Minnick Schools Roanoke (Roanoke County)
Dates: June 10 through July 18
Days: Monday through Thursday
Meals: Breakfast (9:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m. – noon)
Oak Forest Mobile Home Community (Montgomery County)
Dates: June 10 through August 13
Days: Monday through Friday
Meals: Lunch (1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.) and afternoon snack (1:45 p.m. - 2 p.m.)
Presbyterian Community Center Pathways (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 25 through August 1
Days: Monday through Friday
Meals: Breakfast (9:45 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.) and lunch (noon – 12:30 p.m.)
Prices Fork Connections Summer Program with VT YMCA (Montgomery County)
Dates: June 10 through August 13
Days: Monday through Friday
Meals: Lunch (noon - 1 p.m.) and afternoon snack (2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.)
Project Phoenix (Lynchburg)
Dates: June 5 through August 13
Days: Monday through Saturday
Meals: Breakfast (9:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.) and lunch (noon – 12:30 p.m.)
Raleigh Court Library (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 5 through August 17
Days: Monday through Saturday
Meals: Breakfast (10 a.m. – 11 a.m.) and lunch (noon – 1 p.m.)
St. John’s Episcopal Church- Community Youth Program (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 17 through July 25
Days: Monday through Thursday
Meals: Snack (2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.) and dinner (6 p.m. – 7 p.m.)
Stuart Baptist Church (Patrick County)
Dates: July 1 through July 25
Days: Monday through Thursday
Meals: Breakfast (9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m. – noon)
TAP (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 5 through August 16
Days: Tuesday and Thursday
Meals: Dinner (6 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
Tinker Creek Apartments (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 5 through August 16
Days: Monday through Friday
Meals: Lunch (1:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.)
The June Bug Center (Floyd County)
Dates: June 3 through July 19
Days: Monday through Friday
Meals: Morning snack (11 a.m. - noon) and afternoon snack (3 p.m. - 4 p.m.)
VA Premiere Neighborhood Health Center (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 5 through August 14
Days: Wednesday
Meals: Morning snack (9 a.m. - 10 a.m.) and lunch (11 a.m. - noon)
Vinton Library (Roanoke County)
Dates: June 1 through August 11
Days: Monday through Sunday
Meals: Breakfast (10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.) and dinner (5 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
Youth HQ @ Goodwill (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 10 through August 16
Days: Monday through Friday
Meals: Breakfast (8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.) and lunch (12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.)
Williamson Road Library (Roanoke City)
Dates: June 5 through August 17
Days: Monday through Saturday
Meals: Breakfast (10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.) and lunch (1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)
