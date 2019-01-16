Why your coworkers are wearing the same little black dress all week

ROANOKE, Va. - You might see some of your coworkers in the same little black dress for the next week.

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley is raising awareness about the problem of poverty in the Roanoke Valley. It can hurt a child's ability to learn and can contribute to social, emotional, and behavioral problems.

The Junior League is addressing poverty by connecting the community to existing resources and removing barriers to healthcare and food.

They'll be raising money for the next week. If you want to donate, click here.

There are also two fundraising events:

Blue Cow Ice Cream Scoop Night: Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you mention the JLRV or the Little Black Dress Initiative, 30 percent of the proceeds of your purchase will go toward the charity.

Panera Bread Fundraising Night: Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tanglewood Panera location. If you mention the JLRV or the LBDI, 20 percent of the proceeds from your purchase will go toward the charity.

