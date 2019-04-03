Why you're seeing pinwheels everywhere this month

ROANOKE, Va. - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

You may have seen pinwheels showing up all over the area. The pinwheel serves as a symbol of child abuse prevention by reflecting hope, health, and safety.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, at least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse and/or neglect in the past year, and this is likely an underestimate. Rates of child abuse and neglect are five times higher for children in families with low socioeconomicomic status compared to children in families with higher socioeconomic status.

Giles County deputies are wearing pinwheel pins to raise awareness of the issues they see in Giles County and all over the US.

Giles County Sheriff's Office

They ask that if you want to make a donation, to reach out to NRV Cares. It is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting children and strengthening families in the New River Valley.

